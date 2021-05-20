CHARLESTON — William "Dave" David Heath, age 72, of Charleston, IL passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

William was born on November 20, 1948 in Mattoon the son of William Edward and Margaret (Peterson) Heath.

Survivors include his daughters: Michelle (Kevin Goff) Gibson, Dee (Jim) Cox, and Roseann (Rob) Dudley; sons: John (Teri) Heath, James (fiancee Hannah) Heath, and Timothy (Bonnie Heck) Jackson; grandchildren: Kylie Ebie, Sara Sanders, Mercedes McClain, Sasha McClain, Michelle McClain, Daniel McClain Jr., Breanna Heath, Shaun Heath, Owen Heath, Blain Heath, Zac Heath, Emma Heath, Andi Jackson, Jade Jackson, Jazmine Jackson, Salem Jackson, Will Dudley, and Bent Dudley; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Carole, Kathy, Jane, and Sandra; brother: Danny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Janice; nephews: Chris and Doug; three infant grandchildren: Brandon Adams, Brody Heath and James Heath Jr.

Dave was an active member of the Family Worship Center. He enjoyed spending all the time he could outdoors. Dave loved to spend his extra time building, fishing and mushroom hunting. Most of all, he adored his grandkids. Dave will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in his honor may be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.