× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE OZARK, Missouri — William Dennis Creasy, (Dennis) age 64 of Lake Ozark, MO passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 8:26 a.m. at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Funeral services celebrating his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Tim Thebeau officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

William Dennis Creasy, (Dennis) age 64 of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 8:26 a.m. at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Dennis was born on October 4, 1955 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The son of William and Susie Creasy. Dennis married the love of his life, Cheryl Cornell on December 20, 1975 in Mattoon, Illinois. Dennis always said God brought the love of his life to him in the form of an 18 year old nursing student and they had 44 years together. They were blessed with five children and 10 grandchildren. He retired from the sign business after nearly 35 years, 25 years of which was at Monitor Sign in Mattoon, working with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law and the last 10 years being self employed working with his son at D&R Signs in O'Fallon.