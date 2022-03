MATTOON — William E. Little, 41, of Mattoon, Illinois formerly from Neoga, Illinois passed away March 5, 2022 in his residence.

As per his wishes, Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Memorial Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to The Haven, 1812 Western Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.