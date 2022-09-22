Aug. 4, 1932 - Sept. 19, 2022

MATTOON — William Earl Fuqua, age 90, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Krost and Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with Masonic Rites to follow immediately after.

William was born on August 4, 1932 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Harold E. Fuqua and Jane (Morris) Fuqua. He married Phyllis (Huckleberry) Fuqua on August 24, 1985.

Survivors include his wife; children: Katrina Nichols of Gallup, NM, Kimberly Fuqua of Dallas, TX, Kevin Angell of Mattoon, IL, and Lisa (Michael) Hamblen of Naples, FL; grandchildren: Audra Foster of Albuquerque, NM, Vanessa Fuqua of Dallas, TX, Kaelee Fuqua of Dallas, TX, Jennifer (Morris) Sparr of Naples, FL, and Jeremiah (Hollie) Angell of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Elijah, Isaiah, Navie, Alexis, Natalie, Mackenzie, and Whitney; and his cat, Bandit.

William was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Rachel Morris; cats: Killer and Misty; and beloved poodles: Pooh Bear, Misty, and Snickelfritz.

William served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1950. After graduating, William moved to New Mexico and was an owner/operator of JB Tanner Trading Post for many years before retiring and moving back to his beloved home town. William was a member of the Elks and the Shriners. William enjoyed reading, collecting, crosswords, and traveling. He will be greatly missed.

