CHARLESTON - On August 15, 2021, William F. (Bill) Weber went to be with his Heavenly Father, leaving behind his wife of 74 years, Bonnie Jane (Coartney) Weber of Charleston, formerly of Ashmore. Also surviving are sons: Scott Weber (Jeanie) of Ashmore, Marc Weber (Russe Ann) of Charleston and Chris Weber (Karen Jo) of Broken Arrow, OK. He is also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and Frank Horn, husband of deceased daughter, Robin Horn.

Bill was born May 15, 1924, in Westfield, IL, the fourth of five children and last surviving child of William F. Weber, Sr. and Esta (Davis) Weber of Westfield. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1942 and was a WWII Veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946. He started his working life at the F.S. gas station located at Five Points in Charleston and then spent his life living his dream of farming in Ashmore, IL.

Visitation for the public will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive in Charleston. The Graveside Service, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to Enon Baptist Church and left at the visitation or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Bill's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.