Oct. 6, 1924 - July 19, 2023

BRADENTON, Florida — William Faulkner "Rusty" Russell, formerly of Charleston, died July 19, 2023, in Bradenton, FL, at the age of 98.

Rusty was born in Louisville, KY, on October 6, 1924, to Judge and Mrs. S.M. (Jean) Russell. He attended Louisville Rugby School, graduating Valedictorian of his class. He studied engineering at Vanderbilt University and joined Beta Theta Pi, before he joined the U.S, Navy Seabees and the 107th Battalion.

After returning to civilian life, Rusty finished his education at the University of Kentucky, becoming a lifelong Big Blue fan and meeting his future wife, Casey Goman. Year 1970, brought the family to Charleston, IL, becoming part of the ownership team of WEIC radio. Rusty was instrumental in helping many young announcers get noticed as they used WEIC as a start to their broadcasting careers.

Rusty devoted his life to his family, his country, and his community. He was proud of his volunteerism and the many community organizations he belonged to, no matter where they were living.

Military Honors and Interment were held at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Rusty is survived by son, William "Tuck" Russell (Elaine) of Orange City, FL; Catherine "Cathy" DeMartino (Joe) of Pensacola, FL; granddaughters: Rachel Jones (Pete) of Chicago, IL, and Sarah Polich of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandchildren: Louise Catherine and Harry Michael of Chicago; as well as number of nieces and nephews. Catherine (Casey) Russell, and son, Robert "Rob" predeceased him, both suffering from Alzheimer's.

Condolences for the family may be made online

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you contribute to Tidewell Hospice, Alzheimer's Association, or The First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton.