William Franklin "Bill" Levitt

CHARLESTON — William Franklin "Bill" Levitt, 82, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 8:56 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Graveside memorial services was held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston, IL. Rev. Roger Wood will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To view Bill's full obituary, please visit www.edwardsfh.net.

