CHARLESTON — William Franklin "Bill" Levitt, 82, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 8:56 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Graveside memorial services was held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston, IL. Rev. Roger Wood will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.