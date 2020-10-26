LERNA — William H. Richter, age 86 of Lerna, IL passed away at 10:44 AM, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will take place at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Janesville Cemetery; Richard Richter will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL is in charge of services.

Bill was born on December 30, 1933 in Pleasant Grove Township, Coles County, IL, to the late Irvin A. and Mildred E. (Baker) Richter. He married his wife, Barbara A. Tipton on October 22, 1954 in Lerna, IL; she preceded him in death on March 11, 2000. He is survived by his daughter, Jean Ann Strong and husband Richard J. of Lerna, IL; four grandchildren: Ryan Strong and wife Kali of Flora, IL, Rachel Burcham and husband Brad of St. Jacob, IL, Ramey Gajewski and husband Michael of Broomfield, CO, Robyn Edwards and husband Doug of Greenup, IL; four great grandchildren: Lila and John Strong of Flora, IL, Brooklyn and Raelyn Burcham of St. Jacob, IL; and two brothers, James Richter and wife Linda, Fred Richter and wife Jane, all of Lerna, IL.