Feb. 28, 1944 - March 27, 2022

MATTOON — William Paul Martin, age 78, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at a later date at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

William was born on February 28, 1944, in Mattoon, the son of Paul Martin and Colleen Lawrence (Snapp). He married Cheryl Melton on April 6, 1968.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl Martin of Mattoon, IL; children: Stacey (Rob) Macklin of Effingham, IL, Franklin Martin of Kenosha, WI, Jerrod Martin of Mattoon, IL and Nicholas Martin of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Jessica Macklin of Effingham, IL, Ella Macklin of Effingham, IL, and Meckenzie Johnson of Rockford, IL; brother, Robert (Barbara) Martin of Cape Girardeau, MO; sister, Connie (Mike) Gavis of Mattoon, IL; niece, Amy Patrick; nephew, Jason Gavis.

William was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ted Lawrence; and niece, Lesley Martin.

William served honorably in the United States National Guard for six-years. He was a hard worker, retiring from Firestone after 35-years of dedicated service. William also worked for Coca Cola, Anamet, and Save-A-Lot. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, going to local car shows, and attending the sporting activities of his children and grandchildren. William was an avid Chicago Bears and NFL football fan. Most of all, William loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to CCAR Industries in Charleston, IL, (https://ccarindustries.org/about-us/donate/) or the Humane Association, P.O. Box 101, Mattoon, IL, 61938.