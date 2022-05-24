February 26, 1950 - May 23, 2022

MATTOON — William Paul Smith, 72, of Mattoon, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at SBLHC.

His Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Caudill-King Funeral Home with Pastor Allan Harris officiating. Inurnment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

William was born February 26, 1950, at Mattoon, son of Paul L. and Maria (Brandelhoffer) Smith. He married Nancy Sue Poulter, May 25, 1974, at First Church of God, Charleston. She passed away December 6, 2020.

He is survived by his children: William P. (Lisa) Smith, Jr. of Edwardsville, IL, Amy (Dan) Frailey of Tuscola, and Angela (James) Fletcher of Neoga. Grandchildren: Drew Smith, Anne Smith, Tyler (Katie) Frailey, Megan (Logan) Schaeffer, Trevor Fletcher, and Lexie Fletcher; three great-grandchildren: Madelyn Hostetler, Hannah Frailey, and Weston Schaeffer; and one sister, Jean Balch of San Marcos, TX.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Mary Alice Zeigler.

William was a member of First Church of God, Charleston. He was a retired Industrial Arts teacher from the Beecher City School District. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and coin collecting.