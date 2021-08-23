CHARLESTON — Wilma Alice Swango, 101, of Charleston, passed away 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Mason Point, Sullivan.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens: 1701 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938. Memorials may be made in care of the family to McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Wilma was born on October 30, 1919, in Ashmore; the daughter of Benjamin and Uella (Coartney) Moffett. She married John D. Swango on April 2, 1946; he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked as a beautician and worked in childcare. Wilma was a member of the Walnut Grove Church in Arcola and the Elks USA. She enjoyed Solitaire, traveling and vacationing in Branson, MO. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.

Wilma is survived by her son, Gaylon Swango of Charleston; daughter, Twila Bridges of Charleston; grandchildren: Matthew Swango, Jason Swango, Dusti Conover, Natasha Foley, Gaylon Swango, Octavia and Octavian Swango. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Mary, and one brother, James.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.