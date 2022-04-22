March 17, 1931 - April 21, 2022

MATTOON — Wilma Jean Gammill, age 91, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Wilma was born on March 17, 1931, in Lerna, the daughter of John Elmer and Mary E. (Floyd) Vaultonburg. She married Donald Gammill on December 16, 1950. They enjoyed 67-years of marriage until his passing on May 14, 2018.

Survivors include her grandchildren: John (Teri) Vaultonburg, Erica (Brian) Butler, Kara Richards, Josh (Katie) Vaultonburg, Lanette (Josh) Pierce and Cherise Vaultonburg; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Max Vaultonburg; and her siblings.

Wilma retired from General Electric after over 30-years of service. She was a member of Truth and Grace Fellowship in Mattoon. Wilma was very active throughout her life. She was involved in Jazzercise for over 30-years, enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, shopping, doing word search puzzles, and meeting up with the McDonald's coffee club. She will be remembered as a good-hearted person. Most of all, Wilma cherished spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Truth and Grace Fellowship. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.