CHARLESTON — Wilma Ruth Richie, age 84, of Charleston, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery. To honor her legacy of providing floral memories to generations of Charleston area residents, the family requests floral tributes. Memorials may also be directed to Lincolnland Hospice or Coles County Humane Association and can be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Wilma was born on July 8, 1936 in Charleston, IL, the daughter of the late Reverend Stanton and Vivian (Cox) Lawyer. She married James M. Richie on February 4, 1952 in Charleston, who preceded her in death.

Wilma is survived by four devoted children: James A. Richie (Mary) of Pleasant View, TN, Pam Arnold (Scott) of Champaign, IL, Connie Baker (Jeff) of Charleston, Betsy Kooy (Bob) of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren: James P. Richie (Sarrah), Katie Pendleton (Tony), Amanda Coffey (Kyle), Courtney Maxwell (Bart), Jeff Baker, Jr. (Aimie), Jordan Baker, Jessica Stanfield (Mike); eleven great-grandchildren and several cousins.

