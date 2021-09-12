SHELBYVILLE — Wilna Nadine Moore, 97, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family would appreciate the wearing of masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelby Christian Church, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Wilna was born on September 7, 1924, in Lakewood, IL, the daughter of Guy Jasper and Nita (Leach) Cutler. She married Lester H. Moore on May 13, 1950. Wilna worked for General Electric in Mattoon in the flash bulb division for 19 years. She was a member of Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville. Wilna enjoyed baking cookies for church activities and helping her husband on the farm.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Wickham (Craig) of Mattoon, IL; son, Jackie Cutler of Shelbyville, IL; sisters: Shirley Everett (Jim) of Shelbyville, IL, Melba Mathias of Rome, GA and Patsy Trelz of Sparta, TN; sister-in-law, Bernice Cutler of Shelbyville, IL; two grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester Moore on December 6, 2003; son, Charles Moore on December 4, 2019; two brothers, Bunny and Clayson Cutler; and six sisters, Waynoka Hott, Marie Cutler, Imogene Barger, Pauline Phelps, Guyula Jones, and Beverly Kingston.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
