Nov. 9, 1928 - May 3, 2022

CHARLESTON — Yung Ping Chen, 93, of Charleston, IL, formerly of College Park, MD, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be made to the EIU Foundation or the Chen Family Foundation at the University of Maryland College Park or left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ping was born November 9, 1928, in Beijing, China, the son of Chunjen C. Chen and Eva Chien. He married Brigitte Chen in 1971, and spent 50-wonderful years together. Ping is survived by his wife; and two brothers: Yung Yi Chen, and Yung Kong Chen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Yung Ming Chen.

Ping's work was his life. He brought to the EIU campus many state, federal and foreign dignitaries for lectures and seminars even after his retirement in 2002. He was able to secure ambassadors and 1st secretaries from countries like Iraq, Philippines, France, Ireland, and China. He organized many trips for state legislatures and mayors to China and Germany. Ping and Brigitte enjoyed their time traveling and spent time living in other countries. He will be dearly missed.

