× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Yvonne Schroeder, 94 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 9:09 AM, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, in Mattoon, IL with her loving daughter and son-in-law by her side.

A graveside service in her honor will be was held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. Reverend Matthew Froeschle will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Yvonne was born in Oak Park, IL on May 16, 1926, the daughter of the late Jack and Elsie (Kolander) Smith. She married Richard G. Schroeder on October 31, 1949 in Riverside, IL. He preceded her in death November 13, 2007.

She is survived by one daughter, Lynn A Blume and husband Doug of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren, Cara Stine and husband Dusty of Carlyle, IL, Mark Blume and wife Brittney of Las Vegas, NV; and five great-grandchildren, Liam, Avery, and Harper Stine, Kinley and Luke Blume; two nieces, Jan Barmore of Bonita Springs, FL, and Karen Kirk and husband Andy of Ocala, FL. She was preceded in death by two sons, Scott S. and Mark W. Schroeder.