MATTOON - Yvonne Schroeder, 94 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 9:09 AM, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, in Mattoon, IL with her loving daughter and son-in-law by her side.
A graveside service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. Reverend Matthew Froeschle will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.
Yvonne was born in Oak Park, IL on May 16, 1926, the daughter of the late Jack and Elsie (Kolander) Smith. She married Richard G. Schroeder on October 31, 1949 in Riverside, IL. He preceded her in death November 13, 2007.
She is survived by one daughter, Lynn A Blume and husband Doug of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren, Cara Stine and husband Dusty of Carlyle, IL, Mark Blume and wife Brittney of Las Vegas, NV; and five great-grandchildren, Liam, Avery, and Harper Stine, Kinley and Luke Blume; two nieces, Jan Barmore of Bonita Springs, FL, and Karen Kirk and husband Andy of Ocala, FL. She was preceded in death by two sons, Scott S. and Mark W. Schroeder.
Yvonne spent her childhood years in Cicero and Riverside, IL. After marrying the love of her life, Yvonne and Richard later moved their family to Mattoon, IL in 1958. Yvonne was a stay-at-home mom until she decided to further her education at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL at the age of forty. She persevered as a part-time student for several years before graduating with a degree in Elementary Education at the age of forty-seven. Yvonne taught for thirteen years in the Title One Reading Program in Mattoon, IL. After retiring she kept herself busy playing tennis and bridge. She was an exceptional cook and loved entertaining and hosting elaborate dinner parties. Most of all she enjoyed making memories with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Gi Gi”.
Yvonne was a longtime member of Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority. She and Richard enjoyed traveling abroad and taking Elderhostel trips. Yvonne will be lovingly remembered for her grace, dignity, humor, and her ever present smile.
