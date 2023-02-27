June 25, 1994 - Feb. 18, 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Zachery Stroup, 28, of Wichita Falls, TX, passed away in the early morning of February 18, 2023.

Zackery was born in Mattoon, IL, on June 25, 1994, to Deanna Burris and James Howington Jr. Early in his life he was adopted by his great-grandparents, Helen (Craig) and Mervin Stroup, and lived in Mattoon, IL. He later moved to Charleston, IL, graduating from Charleston High School in 2012.

Zachery enlisted in the United States Air force as a Security Force Specialist serving in the United States, Korea and Qatar. During his four years of service, he met and married fellow USAF member Karissa Moehring. This marriage was blessed with three children, Connor, Ryker and Ethan. After military separation they settled in the Wichita Falls, TX, area where Zachery held several positions most recently driving big rigs for a large trucking firm.

When he was not traveling and viewing the world, he spent almost all of his time with his family. Zachery was a kind, funny and friendly man loved by many. He will be greatly and truly missed by his family and many friends.

Zachery was preceded in death by his adoptive great-grandparents, Merv and Helen Stroup; and grandmother, Paula Nading.

He is survived by his wife Karissa; three children: Connor, Ryker and Ethan; three siblings: Cearra (Josh) Thompson, Kyler Tryon and Cory Stephens; birth father, James Howington, Jr.; birth mother, Deanna Burris; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and a maternal grandfather he was yet to meet.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Bushton Christian Church, 15089 Water St., Charleston, IL. A luncheon will follow.