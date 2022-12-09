One dead following Coles County car crash

- Total number of crashes: 3,621,681
- Total number of crashes after dark: 1,020,372 (28%)
--- Unlit areas: 425,897 (12%)
--- Lit-up areas: 564,569 (16%)
Property-only crashes by far outnumber fatal and injury-only crashes combined. The percentage of them that take place after dark is on par with the number of injury-only crashes. Property damaged in car crashes can range from homes and fences to the car involved in the collision itself.
Interestingly, there are slightly more property damage-only accidents that occur in well-lit areas than in unlit areas. Although this seems counterintuitive, this may simply be because there is more property to damage in well-lit areas.
For example, in residential neighborhoods and city streets, there tend to be streetlights. Dark woods and rural highways, however, typically are sparsely populated with fewer buildings and homes. Therefore, the more well-lit an area is, the more property it may have to damage, leading in part to the higher crash rate.
