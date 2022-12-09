 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

One dead following Coles County car crash

  • 0

HUTTON — A two-vehicle crash Thursday in rural Coles County resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Florida resident, officials said.

They're the only thing protecting your head from the pavement in a crash, but are all motorcycle helmets built the same? Marketplace puts motorcycle helmets from third-party sellers on Amazon, eBay and Walmart to the test, and shows how easy it can be to fall for fake safety certifications.

According to the Coles County Sheriff's Office, Jean Laborde was traveling west on Westfield Road and lost control of the car which slid into the path of a 2003 Freightliner van driven by 64-year-old Donald Edens of Casey.

Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-538-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @cooryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News