Enjoy lake living on Lake Mattoon! This 2 bedroom house on the water is ready for you to call it yours! The sliding doors open up to a deck overlooking the backyard. Includes a dock with boatlift. The garage is a great size for storage, hobbies or hanging out! No need to worry about finding a boat because it comes with a sailboat AND a gently used pontoon boat! Schedule your appointment today to be sure you are ready for summer and sunshine!