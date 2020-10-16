COATES: How to tell us about news in your community

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My grandma's police scanner resembled a toaster oven, with assorted knobs and little red lights that would fire left to right and right to left as the device honed in on a frequency.

Hovering on one, then another, the device's crackly speaker would broadcast a volley of codes and numbers about a traffic stop or disabled vehicle or some other public safety activity.

Today, as an editor, I still use that kind of information in running our news organization. The bedrock of that work is getting intel about what's going on to report on our community.

That's why we've recently introduced a new and easier way for you to communicate directly with our journalists.

It's called News Tip and is accessed through our website, jg-tc.com.

It works like this: Tapping on the upper left of the navigation bar unfolds a menu with the new News Tip link. ​Opening it leads to a submission form, where you can send us tips and story ideas. That message is then relayed to the newsroom.