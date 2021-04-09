Carl P. Leubsdorf: Trump complicates GOP Senate plans

Last January, Donald Trump helped the Democrats regain control of the Senate in two crucial Georgia runoffs, raising questions about the state’s election procedures that prompted a falloff in the normal GOP voter turnout.

Less than three months later, there are signs the former president’s determination to maintain an active role in GOP politics may be complicating his party’s bid to regain the Senate in next year’s midterm elections.

Already, five incumbent Republican senators have decided to retire, all of whom would have been favored for reelection and some who might have faced primary challenges from Trump supporters. With most incumbent Democrats seemingly safe reelection bets, the GOP can’t afford to lose these seats if it is to regain the majority it lost in January.

One persistent maxim of American politics is that the party that wins the White House loses congressional seats at the next midterm election. But recent history shows that far more consistently true for the House, which fills all 435 seats every two years, than for the Senate, where only one-third of 100 are contested.