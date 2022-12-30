Clarence Kersey: Election reform must start immediately

The recent mid-term elections have brought to the forefront a critical need for ethics reform and laws with prosecution.

We have seen many examples of fake news reporting, out and out lies during campaigns and excessive financial support to buy government offices. It is time people are held accountable for misstating facts to sway voters.

People have the right to know their votes count in our elections, not to be replaced by fraudulent election judges, excessive political ads that bend the truth on candidates and their qualifications and unknown financial contributions that outspend qualified candidates from running or limit their ability to reach all voters.

This ethics reform should immediately start with legislation across our country for term limits. Our elected officials should not be running for a permanent job, guaranteed salary for 100% pension fund or a private health plan.

These term limits should be in an amendment form as our Constitution states for our President. The reform should cover all elected representatives, senators and judges in state and federal offices. There should be a set period established for each, such as five two-year terms for representatives, two six-year terms for senators and a 20-year term for judges.

Salaries for these individuals can be set along private sector wages, pensions will be a percentages of wages over term, and health plan will be equal to federal Medicare coverage.

This reform must have oversight into media, advertisement and candidate coverage to present true, valid facts about candidates and their history. We must have an election review system that calls out the lies, fake news and smears that we see today backed up with prosecutions and penalties.

False or misleading facts should be prosecuted with massive fines and jail time. Our law enforcement, FB!, DOJ, along with the FTC, FCC should monitor the media and election coverage for truth or fraud. Voters deserve to know that what they hear or see is truthful beyond a doubt for them to make an honest vote.

Our election process must be altered to require: photo IDs, accountability for all ballots issued and returned, return of the absentee ballots by date, limited early voting days not weeks, ballot certification by date, monitoring election judge functions, and finally, limited financial contributions to candidates.

Law enforcement should be required to secure all ballots until state-verified and called election results, stop the destroyed or newly found ballots during processing. It may require all election judges be bonded before serving at an election.

We the American people need to know that we have a fair, honest system that allows anyone to seek election, not just the wealthy or financially backed candidates.