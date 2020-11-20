Clarence Page: 'Defund the police' sabotaged Democrats

"We need to not ever use the word 'socialist' or 'socialism' ever again," said a furious first-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, in an audio leaked to The Washington Post. Not that the former CIA officer was ever a socialist, but that didn't stop her adversaries from trying to rebrand her as one.

That's politics, hardball-style. The most problematic slogan for Dems these days may be "defund the police." Biden, Spanberger and other Democrats who heatedly oppose that slogan have been tarred with it anyway.

As I have written — and undoubtedly will again — that slogan is a massive self-inflicted wound for the left, a misrepresentation of sensible efforts already underway in some municipalities to fund mental health and other social services so police can focus more attention on actual crime-fighting.

But if you want to have a productive, nuanced discussion of such tender topics, don't try to do it in a hot election year.

" 'Defund the police' is killing our party, and we've got to stop it," said South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Clyburn recalled how he and the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a fellow veteran of the 1960s civil rights movement, compared "defund the police" to "burn, baby, burn," the street chant that "destroyed our movement back in the '60s."