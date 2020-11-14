Clarence Page: Time for both parties to reflect

Democrats responded, after vigorous competition between old and new faces in the primaries, by nominating former Vice President Biden. He wasn't as charismatic as Trump or Obama but, thanks to Trump's excesses, his timing was right. After Trump's unpredictable Twitter furies, voters were saying, dull never looked so good.

But what next? Trump may be on the way out, but what happens to "Trumpism," the angry, anti-establishment, anti-intellectual and often conspiracy theory-fueled populism that energized a movement now in search of a new champion — or maybe the old champion, if he decides to run again?

Trumpism didn't begin with Trump. Parallels with the reactionary 1960s conservatism of Barry Goldwater and George Wallace were obvious from the beginning of Trump's rise, as well as his effective borrowing from Ronald Reagan's campaigns, including Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

And, as much as the GOP is divided between its moderates and its conservative base, Democrats are no less divided on the left. "The Squad" of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota were all reelected.