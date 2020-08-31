Clarence Page: Trump describes scary America

Elections are decided on more than actual facts, however, as our perennially fact-challenged president continued to show even in his acceptance speech Thursday.

With that in mind, Trump seized on the tragedy in Kenosha as a perfect example for an argument he has been pushing heavily this summer: That city crime supposedly poses a threat to the suburbs.

Trump’s team easily saw political opportunity in Wisconsin when the state’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency after protests turned destructive following a police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, who doctors said may never walk again.

Trump had been running consistently behind Biden in nationwide polling before the conventions, particularly with women who are among the swing voters to be found in suburbs. As unrest and looting broke out this summer in such unusual locations as Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and now in midsize Kenosha, Team Trump understandably sees an opportunity to frighten suburbanites into voting for their candidate.