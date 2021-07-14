Commentary: Navy needs a course correction to avoid politicization

The U.S. Navy has one paramount mission: prepare to defend our nation and our national interests through the application of violence at sea. Getting and staying ready to do just that is pretty much a full-time job, leaving little time to dabble in politics.

So why has the Navy’s senior-most officer, Admiral Michael Gilday, insisted on including politically charged books on his officially endorsed reading list for all naval personnel? It’s especially confounding when one considers the lack of evidence suggesting that the Navy has a “diversity problem.”

Gilday’s refusal to address congressional concerns about his list and his subsequent fact-free assertions of racism are leading Americans to question whether the Navy is being politicized.

During a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing, Gilday refused to acknowledge feedback pouring in from sailors troubled by what they perceive as “woke” diversity training. When pressed on why he included Ibram X. Kendi’s problematic book “How To Be An Antiracist” on his Professional Reading Program, he offered little in the way of explanation.

His nebulous response — “I am the chief of naval operations, not a theorist” — answered nothing. Rather, he merely doubled down on the righteousness of his decision.

Coming from the man who stands at the pinnacle the Navy’s hierarchy, Gilday’s endorsement carries enormous weight. Many sailors who might wish to raise uncomfortable but respectful questions about “woke” instruction fear doing so would risk ostracism and negative career consequences.

That’s what prompted two veterans, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, to establish a new whistleblower hotline. Judging from the litany of troubling complaints flooding in, it was sorely needed.

Undoubtedly, Gilday was motivated by forces outside the Navy. A July 1 memo cites the turmoil inflamed by a contentious presidential campaign and the death of George Floyd. He responded first by forming a group called “Task Force One” to look into diversity and equity in the Navy.

Task Force One’s final report sadly provides little raw data, only anecdotal or subjective opinion surveys. Among its few factual findings:

– Minority junior officers enjoy higher retention rates than white officers.

– Retention rates for female officers are rising.

– There is no disparity in promotion rates up to mid-grade level officers, while minorities receive senior enlisted promotions at a higher rate than whites.

The report did find a racial disparity favoring whites in senior officer promotions and junior enlisted promotions. It infers racism as the reason but offers no analysis of promotion boards to justify that conclusion.

The report acknowledges, however, that since 2000 the Navy has made significant strides at increasing its racial, gender and ethnic diversity. Its enlisted population today is 60 percent more racially diverse, 56 percent more gender diverse, and over 300 percent more ethnically diverse than 20 years ago.

There is an internal report that describes a military largely free from extremist activity. The 2018 Gang and Domestic Extremist Activity Threat Assessment recorded only three interactions with police and service members having extremist associations, while 80 cases in the same time period had gang affiliations, which had the highest year-on-year growth rate increase. Moreover, responding to a 2018 request from Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the Department of Defense reported only 27 incidents of extremist activity over the previous five years.

Gilday and other Navy leaders should course-correct to steer the service out of a political morass. A good first step would be to stop defending indefensible books like Kendi’s.

Brent Sadler is a senior fellow for naval warfare and advanced technology at The Heritage Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0