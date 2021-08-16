Danny Westneat: Patience of the vaccinated ran out

One thing has become clear in our on-again pandemic nightmare: We’re definitely not all in this together anymore.

The latest surge in coronavirus hospitalizations among the unvaccinated — so maddening because it was so preventable — was sure to touch off a backlash of sorts, once it dawned on people that a new round of society-wide restrictions, mask-wearing and closures for everyone would be the result.

The hard way has suddenly arrived. A number of cities and states started imposing various forms of a “get vaccinated or get fired” policy for some government workers, teachers and health workers last week.

Some cities, such as San Francisco, have also started imposing sweeping “no shots, no service” policies at all restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms.

There’s a palpable tension rising between the roughly 60% who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the 40% who still are not — especially as it sinks in that we’re not headed back to normal now as we’d once hoped.

A recent poll asked the provocative question: Who do you blame that we’re right back in the thick of this mess again? It’s the unvaccinated who are at fault, the vaccinated answered. While the unvaccinated pointed the finger at anybody but themselves — at “foreign travelers entering the U.S.,” at “the mainstream media,” at Joe Biden.

It’s like we’ve split into camps in a surreal medical civil war.

The government telling people they must take a drug that is still approved only under an emergency authorization, or lose their jobs, is going to spark a backlash of its own.

“Pro Choice, where you at?” read one of the signs at a vaccine-rules protest last week. It evokes a libertarian sentiment, which I share, that the government should tread lightly if at all when getting involved in people’s medical decisions.

That said, it’s also easy to see how it came to this. A pandemic is just different (surely we can all see that by now). A novel highly infectious disease demands a community, group response — it doesn’t work for everyone to go their individualistic ways as we may normally do.

So now we’re going to have to mask up again, vaxxed or not. We’ve also tried all the cooing and soothing and plying with lotteries to persuade the vaccine resistant. None of it worked. So here we sit, with hospitalizations rising again in this fifth wave, and seething, as the fall school term is once again imperiled, and a sixth wave this winter now seems all but inevitable.

Again, I would add a testing option to give people a choice. But the usual suspects would undoubtedly assail that as tyranny, too (they are already doing so over the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask).

So we’re doing it the hard way now, and this is what the hard way looks like.

It’s obvious after 18 months of this that America is too riven to ever agree how to end this pandemic. What happened this past week is: Something snapped. Patience, from the vaccinated, finally ran out.

Danny Westneat is a columnist for The Seattle Times.

