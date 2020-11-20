Jay Ambrose: Trump challenge within his rights

It is true that the Mueller investigation did put some Trump associates in prison for crimes having little if anything to do with the allegation, but, at the end, Mueller said he could not demonstrate campaign criminality, such as assisting Russians in their hacking of Democratic emails. He also said he would not exonerate Trump, as if that were ever the role of a prosecutor. We now know there was official lying before Congress and other unlawful conduct and that the Clinton campaign financed a deal with a former British spy who came up with phony dirt on Trump. It seems to have played a major role in the initial FBI probe.