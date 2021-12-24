JG-TC to offer unlimited digital access

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Central Illinois, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website, jg-tc.com. This program is presented in partnership with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

“We appreciate that the community relies on Sarah Bush Lincoln for it health care and health information,” said Patty Peterson, Sarah Bush Lincoln director of communications. “We value its trust in us and we will continue to do what we need to do to care for our community during this pandemic and rampant flu season.”

Peterson added, “Just as we strive for accuracy in all we do, we think it is important that people have access to quality news. There are so many sources for news today; we are happy to support free access to a local news site.”

Since our inception, JG-TC has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Sarah Bush Lincoln, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

Our web traffic typically increases by 30% during the week before Christmas, so we know that many people will be able to read unlimited local news, entertainment and sports stories without hitting a paywall. The best gift we can give the community is the gift of local news, and thanks to Sarah Bush Lincoln, now everyone can access jg-tc.com for the upcoming week and get the latest news.

We have seen record-setting trends in pageviews, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at jg-tc.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that JG-TC has to offer. Thank you to Sarah Bush Lincoln for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.​

Dan Adams is president and director of Central Illinois Media Group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0