Josh Bullock: Lake Land and manufacturing partnerships

Lake Land College kicked off Manufacturing Month by celebrating a new partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation providing new career opportunities for students while creating a pipeline of talented technicians for area dealers.

Beginning this fall, students enrolled in Lake Land’s Diesel and Ag Power program will have the opportunity to earn eight industry-recognized, portable, stackable certifications through the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). Graduates who earn these NC3 credentials will be qualified for careers as Kubota Technicians at any of Kubota’s 1,100 dealerships around the country.

This partnership is directly aligned with the college’s 2023-2027 strategic plan objective to expand corporate partnerships, work-based learning opportunities and apprenticeship programs. In addition, the Kubota program aligns directly with Lake Land’s commitment to create stackable, transferable credential programs that provide students with the skills needed to succeed in business, while at the same time creating a pool of talented individuals for area businesses.

Training students and incumbent employees for the manufacturing jobs of the future is essential to our region, state and country. The Lake Land College district is deeply rooted in the manufacturing sector with 20,000 jobs - nearly double that of the national average according to the Data for Decision Makers report. Beyond our district, there are 800,000 open manufacturing jobs nationwide, according to the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA). The IMA also warns that we are at a critical time in history, as an estimated 300,000 employees are beginning to retire.

In gathering data for the new strategic plan, the college heard from more than 1,200 stakeholders that the top workforce challenges in our area are recruiting skilled workers, retaining workers and recruiting entry-level workers.

To address these challenges, the Lake Land College Center for Business and Industry is working with area businesses to expand apprenticeship programs that provide customized training to students while they learn on the job, as well as address the workforce shortages and growing skills gaps.

Lake Land College is grateful to partner with Effingham and Mattoon in a shared commitment to give high school students learning experiences with manufacturing careers through Manufacturing Days, the Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA), Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) in Mattoon, and new dual credit programs in automotive and welding.

Manufacturing Month is an excellent time for business, community and educational leaders to join forces and develop creative ways to educate parents and students on the earnings potential of the technologically advanced manufacturing fields. I look forward to brainstorming strategies and creating new manufacturing partnerships that will help your business meet the workforce demands of the future.