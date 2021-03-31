Michael R. Strain: Would Biden’s tax hike really spare the middle class? Nope

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering the first major tax increase in several decades. It won’t be clear whether higher taxes are worth paying until more is known about the spending programs they would finance.

But it’s not too soon to say that at least one aspect of Biden’s approach doesn’t add up: The promise to leave middle-class taxpayers alone.

A top White House economist made clear on Monday that Biden doesn’t want to impose costs on anyone earning less than $400,000 per year. At the same time, the White House is likely to push for a higher corporate tax rate. These goals are incompatible. If the corporate rate goes up, it will reduce the incomes of the middle class.

The corporate tax rate was lowered from 35% to 21% as part of the 2017 tax law. Biden is said to be considering an increase to 28%. Tempting though it is to wish that faceless entities like corporations would shoulder the burden, sparing individuals the pain, in reality corporate taxes are always financed by people. The only question is which ones.

Economists used to think that the burden of corporate taxation fell almost entirely on the owners of capital in the form of lower share prices or, say, smaller dividend checks.