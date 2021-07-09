NASH H. NAAM: America beautiful amid challenges

Last week, my brother Emil, his lovely wife Vivian, and his two bright children, Nardeen and Michael, celebrated their 10th anniversary of coming to America. And this week our lovely niece Nermine with her husband Hany and their two beautiful daughters, Joyce and Jenny, celebrated their sixth anniversary of arriving to America.

Yes, all of us, immigrants, celebrate the anniversaries of coming to America as if it is a second birthday. But the question is why. Why should we celebrate such an anniversary?

The answer is simple; because that day represents a new beginning for each and every one of us. It is indeed a second birthday.

Almost all immigrants I know still remember those days as they remember their birthdays, their wedding day, and their children’s birthdays. I personally remember very vividly the day and the time when I arrived to America and the day and the time when I was sworn in as an American citizen. These are not just ordinary dates and hours. They are important milestones in our lives. They are critical moments that completely changed our lives. They are the points at which our lives took different paths that we could not have imagined or dreamed of.

Coming to America for many is a dream come true. It represents a new stage in our lives that exposes a new layer and a new person. None of us, immigrants, continue to be the same as before arriving to America. All of us have changed. Most of us felt a sense of maturity and growth that we could not have imagined possible.

America is not just a country or a continent on the map. America is a state of mind. An idea. A revelation. An oasis in the middle of this turbulent world. A hopeful place that energizes you and empowers you to be the person you want to be. A new beginning that promises a vast opportunity that is waiting for you to take. A place that changes you and a country that embraces you as her son or daughter and asks you to be the best that you can be.

While America is not perfect, it is still the best place on earth. One of the major attractive features of America is its ability to self-criticize and self-correct in order to reach that perfection state. Even if she doesn’t get to the perfect state, she keeps trying. And in the process she get better and better.

In the last few years America faced many challenges that raised questions about her competence and even her core values such as democracy. Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was much less vigorous than expected. Even our core of democracy was subjected to doubts and questions. Our election came under scrutiny like never before. And we started asking ourselves if we still believe in American exceptionalism.

Pundits on the right and the left judged America harshly. To them, it seemed that was the end of America as we knew her. If you would watch the 24-hour news channels you would see and hear only doom and gloom. We started doubting ourselves. We started doubting others as well. And America was engulfed in a thick dark fog that covered everything and everyone.

But this is not my America. Every one of us makes his or her own America. My America is full of optimism and energy. Full of hope and bright expectation of the future. My America’s mantra is “the best is yet to come.”

No matter how many challenges blocking our roads and how many clouds smother us in darkness and despair, we still prevail. We will pull through. With hard work, optimistic attitude and the deep faith and love for our country, there is nothing we can’t do. That is the real America. Even if it is covered in layers and layers of self-doubt and pessimism, its core is bright and beautiful. It is illuminated with millions of beautiful sunny rays of light.

America, with the love and faith of your children, you will continue to be the shinning city on the hill, the safe harbor for everyone and the light of the world that shines optimism, faith and love.

The country that welcomed me and Elene, Emil and Vivian, Hany and Nermine is the country that has a big heart and a warm embrace. And the least we can do is to reciprocate her love and her generosity. As she changes us we hope to contribute to changing her to make her wiser, more successful, more prosperous and, more importantly, more beautiful.

Effingham-based Nash H. Naam is president of American Association for Hand Surgery.

