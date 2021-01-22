RICH MILLER: New speaker ready to go back to work

“I'm looking forward to working with Jessica,” Welch said. “I think she's been a great chief of staff. She knows this process and I'm going to lean on her as well. And I think everyone would understand the need to have a transition period. You don't come in a door and immediately start making changes, especially when three days ago you didn't even expect to be in the position.”

• Speaking of the remap: Welch told reporters after he was elected Speaker that he supports “Fair maps.” I asked how committed he actually is to the concept of redistricting reform.

“I’ve believed in fair maps since I’ve been in the legislature,” Welch said. “And so we're going to begin that process. We're going to work with Democrats and Republicans, we're gonna work with the Senate, we’re gonna work with the governor. Because my definition of fair maps may be different from what everyone else's is. So, we have to do this in partnership. Remember that if we're not doing this in partnership, we already have a difficult task ahead of us, it’s only going to get more difficult if we don't do this with all the voices around the table.”

• New rules?: Speaker Welch said he wants to talk with his members before making any decisions on new House rules, “because I heard a lot about that in my conversations,” with House Democrats during his election.