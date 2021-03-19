Rich Miller: Pritzker gets his say vs. some criticisms

Pritzker: “I didn't say overlook it, Rich. I think it's a demonstration of my values that I put forward a very hard thing to get on the ballot, nobody's been able to do that before. I know that the Senate President has been fighting for this for many, many years, and we were allies in trying to get this on the ballot and making sure that people understood it and so on. And the fact that it didn't pass is frankly not something that I think I would point to. Instead I would point to the fact that what we're trying to do is change the way people are taxed in the state of Illinois so that middle class people and working class people pay less and wealthy people pay more. I don't know who expected me to be the leader of that effort, but I can tell you that it's something I fought hard for. And just because we didn't win doesn't mean it wasn't the right thing to do.”