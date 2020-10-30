Stephen L. Carter: Democracy dies when Facebook and Twitter define the truth

Nevertheless, the tech giants, by passing judgment on what's too unreliable to be seen, are taking tentative steps down a road that's rarely led anywhere good. Even private restriction, although not matching any of the classic definitions of censorship, betrays a kind of hubris — what John Stuart Mill famously derided as a belief in one's own infallibility. Worse, what tends to motivate the removal of bad information is a fear of the danger posed by whatever is being omitted or suppressed — a worry about what might happen should the wrong people wind up seeing it.

The deep problem here isn't that the companies often act as though they're wearing partisan blinders. The problem is that even were the work done with perfect political neutrality, the determination to avoid the use of a platform to spread "misinformation" would still display the same basic attitude. When a platform spots a piece it considers suspect and its staff or review partners say, "Nope, can't let people see this," the unspoken message is, "We here at Twinstabook are clever enough to understand what's really going on. The people who rely on our platform aren't."