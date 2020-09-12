OTHER VIEWS: Workers deserve gratitude for taking risks during pandemic

If anything work-related has crystallized under the umbrella of living in a pandemic, it is this: We depend on everyday workers and owe them all the respect and gratitude we can muster.
The supermarket worker who wipes down the shopping carts, the mail carrier who delivers prescriptions, the garbage hauler who picks up the trash like clockwork, the line worker who assembles products we still need and want, the truck driver whose loads fill store shelves or bulk fuel tanks, the day care provider who watches our children while we work. This is merely a sampling of the very long list of workers who have kept showing up every day to do their jobs — even with the uncertainty and changing guidelines of this intimidating public health crisis.
And, of course, health care workers have been caring for us and our loved ones in a hyper-vigilant environment and will continue to do so until the pandemic is over. They are the people who we all need to be there for not only COVID-19 cases but for all of our other health care needs, from checkups and emergency response to caring for our aging parents in nursing homes.
The pandemic illuminates how fragile society can be if we don’t have the workforce to meet its needs. Think how much worse the months of the pandemic would have been if store shelves were bare, mail stopped, electricity was spotty, or medical staff all called in sick.
The outbreak also reinforces the inadequacy of wage scales and benefits for many workers, from day care providers to restaurant workers who often lack a living wage or even sick days.
As eliminating racial injustice takes a front seat, the low pay of many people of color should be a top concern. Government leaders, state and federal agencies, and lawmakers need to work toward providing our residents with fair pay and the benefits that can keep them employed so their lives can be stable and thrive. Not only will that strengthen the households of those workers, but it will have a ripple effect on the state’s economy and the overall quality of life.
We need workers in every sector to be able to perform their jobs safely and also have safety nets in place when they can’t.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
