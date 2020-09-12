OUR VIEW: Becoming a society of Eeyores

They even have their own pop-culture standard. The anti-Pollyanna is the Eeyore.

Eeyore, of course, was the pessimistic donkey in A.A. Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh” world.

Looking for the negative is easy. Coming up with reasons things won’t work is second nature to many of us, even in the best of times.

Something positive on social media or in our world has a shorter shelf life than the things that cause us anger. When it feels as though the world is punishing us, not even allowing us to hug some of our loved ones, that’s bound to spark anger and, even more sinister, depression.

It’s easy for the dark to enter. When that manifests itself where the world can see it, we can find ourselves sinking in a pit of despair. We don’t even realize everything we say, everything we write, can easily be toxic.

What’s the solution? Well, as is the case with so many other things we’re battling to figure out at this point, there’s no easy solution. We’ll need to resolve to do better, forgive ourselves when we don’t, and listen to the reactions our words and actions have.

Part of the reason society is divided in so many places now is we’ve forgotten about what our society is. We want to be kind to one another. We need to ignore the Eeyores of the world and bring back at least a share of Pollyanna.

