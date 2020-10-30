OUR VIEW: Being prepared to wait on result

You don’t need to be reminded that this election will be unlike any other in your lifetime.
You made it through 2000, when the Supreme Court ultimately determined the winner of the race. You observed 2016’s surprises, where a fraction of votes in three Midwest states essentially decided the winner.
Those are likely to feel sublime if this year’s voting continues the pattern it’s assumed so far. With most races local, state and national, results are fairly clear cut, and we either go to bed knowing the results, or we get up and the elections are over.
The 2018 Macon County Sheriff election, initially declared to be decided by one vote and presently winding its way through the court system, is the outlier among recent local voting.
This year, barring the surprise of an overpowering sweep by Joe Biden or Donald Trump, we may go a long time before we know who’s been elected President of the United States.
The real sticking point this year is the absentee and early voting process. More people are taking advantage of the option, and different states have different ways of handling them. In some places, ballots need to be received by election day. In others, ballots need only be postmarked in time. Various states already have legal challenges to how early ballots are received and processed.
Some states allow counting of early ballots, and those numbers will be fed into the total on election night. Others are not allowed to start until the following day.
It all adds up to additional nail-biting and anxiety. If one candidate leads a state by 50,000 votes but there remain more than that number left to count, the outcome has to remain in doubt.
We hope, given all of the factors, that broadcast outlets eager to project races will show a modicum of restraint and hold back on announcing winners. In some states, the races will be obvious and this will be a standard year. In others, the outcome will stay in doubt for some time. Unfortuantely, many of those states are battleground states, the places where the presidency will be decided.
Just keep in mind, this year more than ever, that the first final total you hear will not be the same as the ultimate final total.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!