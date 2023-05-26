Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This has been a topic of discussion for four decades. As time passes, it gets worse.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said this week that investigators found that 451 Catholic clergy abused 1,997 children in Illinois between 1950 and 2019.

The story is a sadly familiar one. Abuse by Catholic clergy has been found around the United States and around the world. The church has been woefully slow to react, leaving thousands of victims to continue to suffer without acknowledgment and leaving thousands of abusers still in their positions with the church.

The lengthy new Illinois report describes state church leaders as slow to acknowledge the extent of the abuse, slow to confront accused clergy and failing to warn parishioners about possible abusers in their midst, sometimes even decades after allegations emerged.

The result is many of the accused walk away scot-free. Some are relocated, with no warning to their new congregation. Some have died. Others have been dismissed because of "lack of evidence," again a repeat of similar situations around the globe. Some accusers have been bought off.

Support group The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests called the report “stunning” and said the numbers of victims and abusers cited are likely undercounted.

In 2002, in research of sex abusers within the Catholic church, The Boston Globe uncovered upwards of 130 victims of sexual abuse by a single priest. A fictionalized version of that story was told in the film “Spotlight.”

The church protests that it has addressed the issue and continued discussion is based on anti-Catholicism. But new reports – like the Illinois one released this week – continue to confirm the problem’s existence. Revelations of the extent to which a culture of cover-up exists in the church around the world have disillusioned and alienated millions of Catholics. Irreparable damage has been done to its credibility as a moral institution.

If the church were truly addressing the issue, these new reports wouldn’t be coming out. The Catholic church has not been active, let alone proactive, in preventing abuse. Which leads to more and more victims. The abused are the most important. But those who have seen their churches declare bankruptcy and close and those who have lost leaders they’ve lived with for decades are secondary victims, losing important parts of their lives.

We expect our children to be protected from predatory behavior. There is no excuse for it being otherwise.