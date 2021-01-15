OUR VIEW: 'Hitler' triggers many alarms

There are phrases we can utter and have every observer think, “Nothing that comes after this will be a good idea.”

When a speaker says "Some of my best friends are …," the next word is never going to help the speaker.

Even worse? "I'm not a racist, but..."

Unquestionably, however, the worst start to a sentence is any variation of "One thing Hitler got right was ..."

Freshman Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois – from nearby Oakland – invoked the German dictator early last week. Two days after being inaugurated, she spoke at a “Save the Republic” rally in Washington, D.C. She said. “… we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized.”

Under heat from fellow members of Congress and a number of other groups (including her alma mater Eastern Illinois University) she apologized