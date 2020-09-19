OUR VIEW: Hoping for the best with the Big 10

One simple fact about the journey to this decision is mind-boggling: When the Big Ten pulled back on its plans to start the season, the national sports conversation focused more on why the Big Ten wasn’t playing instead of why the Southeast Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 were playing. (The west coast Pac 12 has been largely absent from the discussion and criticism. Most of the colleges in the conference are presently choking under a cloud of smoke, and the Pac 12 is rarely a player in the national football championship chase.)

There are no doubt as many feelings about playing versus not playing as there are players, parents, coaches and others interesting in what’s happening. Players and parents seem generally pleased with the decision. Some have been part of the conversation about decision all along, even as they’ve had to make their cases in courts of law. (We stand by our position that the only real winners when the totals come out of the pandemic will be lawyers,)