OUR VIEW: Keep safe as we transition to spring

Clean around your dryer. Inspect ducts or dampers to be certain lint has not accumulated and blocked this space. Accumulation of lint can lead to a fire.

It’s worthwhile for all seasons to remember to check all cords to prevent an electrical fire. Make sure they are not frayed and wires are not visible.

It’s also important to have an outdoor emergency plan.

If you plan on climbing a ladder, make sure you’re accompanied by someone who can help in case of emergency. Be sure ladders are placed on level spaces and they have been secured.

Check outdoor cords for frays and damage.

Check any gas-operated equipment to be sure all fuel lines are safe.

Do not store gasoline in an open space. Be sure all equipment used for lawn equipment and outdoor purposes has been properly fueled outdoors to eliminate the risk of inhalation.

Keep away from children all dangerous options liquids or chemicals, especially those that can become flammable.

Be sure to talk to local emergency personnel if you have questions about your role in preventing emergencies from happening.

