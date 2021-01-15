OUR VIEW: King would say job isn't done

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered at the age of 39.
Men twice his age were unable to match even half of his achievements. His legacy lives on as Monday we mark the federal holiday in his honor, and think about the effect the man and his followers had on the world before his death 53 years ago.
Dr. King would be pleased to see some of the changes that have ensued since his passing. People of color have been elected to the highest positions in the country. The worlds of art and business have become more diversified. Blatant racism and mistreatment have largely disappeared from public view.
But in other places, we can definitely be found lacking. Let’s just say no one was at their best in 2020.
What would he think today?
The Baptist minister preached non-violence, but was not patient. He also was a hunted man who knew he was being targeted by forces of evil. He survived a 1958 stabbing. He had seen the murders of John Kennedy, Malcolm X, Che Guevera. The night before the assassination, he told a crowd: "I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land."
It since has been left to others to carry his mission, through the Civil Rights Act and past the achievements and setbacks in the name of equality.
King's noble mission continues. The fight for proper representation continues. The fight to have our workplaces and elected bodies reflect the racial makeup of our communities continues. The fight to ensure proper access to education, justice, health care and a good-paying job continues.
The wounds of prejudice and intolerance are still here. There will always be people resistant to change, just as there will always be people wishing to propagate it.
Today, there is the federal holiday, banquets and marches, all to keep the memory of King alive. The real mission is being carried forth by all of those who value fairness and equality.
There is still work to be done.
The dream is still alive.