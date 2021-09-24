 Skip to main content
OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Marking National Voter Registration Day

The crucial election that will determine the next president is almost upon us. Here are five important steps to do after you register to vote.

Voting and voting rights have been a civil fighting ground in the last decade.

There have always been issues with voting. But the discourse has fired as our divisions become more apparent and considerably louder.

Maybe we can set aside our differences for a day and mark National Voter Registration Day. The nonpartisan “civic holiday” was first observed in 2012. Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day will next take place on September 28. Volunteers and organizations from all over the country will make the effort to register voters.

 Up to a quarter of eligible voters are not registered. Whether you think a voter ID is a good idea or see the idea as part of an insidious plot, it’s a fact that potential voters must be registered. We should take every opportunity to help register voters. National Voter Registration Day can help  make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center).

If a volunteer approaches you Tuesday, take the time to listen. If you’re already registered, thank them. If not, use it as an opportunity to complete the task.

The volunteers aren’t selling anything except democracy.

