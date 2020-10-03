OUR VIEW: Our COVID numbers must drop

Or is this the result of too many of us avoiding masks too often?

Let’s be honest. We all see the people who decide they’re not wearing masks. Some of them do it defiantly, appearing to almost seek out confrontations. Some appear to be waiting for someone to confront them. The worst are the individuals who have decided regardless of what the numbers and reality say, this crisis is done and they’re done playing along.

There’s been one consistent as the world has battled this pandemic. Masks and social distancing have been the tasks that have reduced positive cases and slowed the spread of COVID-19. It’s that simple. But around the world, we’ve been in a rush to return to “normal.” We’re slow to learn that whatever “normal” ends up being, life won’t be like it was in January. And predictions of COVID impacting the world well into next year seem more accurate than those suggesting otherwise.

The key weapon in the mitigation war – one which we’re currently losing – is a simple mask, and the courtesy of social distancing. Until we’re willing to do that, any discussions about rebuilding must be placed on the future file.