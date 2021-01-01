OUR VIEW: Our wishes for 2021

The year 2020 is one we’ll be glad to set aside.

Thanks to the pandemic, last year was defined more by the things we could not do rather than the things we could. Did you feel you were underaccomplished in 2020? Perhaps you should count survival as a win. And we all developed new skills, be they mastering Zoom and remote working or being able to immediately eyeball six feet.

Here are a handful of hopes that, when accomplished, will make 2021 a better year. We’d also settle for a less memorable stretch.

Let’s give more than lip service to grocery store workers, delivery folks and the other underpaid service workers who continued to work in public while the rest of us sequestered. Not all of those people wanted to put themselves in harm’s way. But they weren’t necessarily doing it out of bravery or desire to serve. In too many cases, the wages and benefits were such that those people needed to work. While it’s easy to say “pay them more,” the challenge is in finding ways to do it. But It needs to be done.