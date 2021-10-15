OUR VIEW: Remember breast cancer checks

New health issues threaten us regularly. Fortunately, we have periods committed to reminders about old foes and the damage they continue to do.

October is the month we’ve set aside to mark breast cancer awareness.

Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women.

Each year in the United States, about 255,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease.

Men also get breast cancer, but it is not very common.(About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.)

Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women.

Men can do their part by making sure the women in their lives are in contact with doctors about when and how often they should be screened. We're not suggesting grabbing random strangers on the street. Simply communicate the importance with your loved ones.

Opinions differ on who should be screened for breast cancer. Confer with your doctor or nurse. The American Cancer Society recommends women with an average risk of breast cancer should undergo regular screening mammography starting at age 45 years. Women aged 45 to 54 years should be screened annually. Women 55 years and older should transition to biennial screening or have the opportunity to continue screening annually.

Early detection has been shown to be associated with reduced breast cancer morbidity and mortality. Mammography is the most common screening test for breast cancer.

Treatment options for breast cancer patients include: surgery; radiation therapy that kills cancer cells; chemotherapy; hormone therapy and targeted therapy.

Don’t put off an examination. Don’t allow yourself a reason to not be checked. Cancer survival rates continue to improve. The key is early detection. Reminding ourselves and our loved ones of their responsibilities to their health is one of the purposes of the awareness effort.

