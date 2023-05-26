Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As we zip around to wherever we’re going on this three-day weekend, we should remember and mark Monday as Memorial Day, the day we honor those in the armed forces who died serving their country.

Memorial Day is a day dedicated to honoring and remembering the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving the memory and legacy of those who have given their lives in service to our nation.

Memorial Day is an opportunity to express our support and appreciation for the living veterans and the families of the fallen. It is a day to extend our gratitude, offer assistance, and show our unwavering support to those who continue to bear the burden of loss.

The remembrances should be solemn, but they don’t all have to be sad. The ones we honor would no doubt be pleased that their sacrifices have resulted in such joy.

Memorial Day first was called Decoration Day and came into being toward the end of the Civil War. Families and friends of the Union dead would gather at cemeteries to decorate the graves of the fallen. The formal name change to Memorial Day came in 1967, although the term had come into favor nearly 80 years before.

On Memorial Day, you'll see flags flying at many cemeteries and from many porch fronts. Families will honor their soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and guardsmen, living and deceased. We all must take time to remember to mourn the dead, comfort the living, and honor the lives lost in pursuit of the greatness of our country.

Memorial Day should not be confused with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, while Veterans Day marks the service of all U.S. military veterans.

The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution was established by Congress in December 2000. The resolution says that at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, Americans should “voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to ‘Taps.' ”

That's an easily accomplished suggestion. The sacrifice made by the armed forces' dead is one to be respected, regardless of age, political stances, or opinions about the armed conflicts into which our country has entered. The number of our fellow citizens who did not return from conflict is sobering. The least any of us can do is pay respect with silence.

And that always leaves room to do more.

To the over 1 million men and women who are serving – including thousands of National Guard members whose work is as varied as the individuals doing it -- we say thank you. To the many more who gave their lives, and to those individuals’ families, whether in peace or in uncertain times, every last Monday of May, we will always show our gratitude for your service.

As we enjoy the freedoms and privileges afforded to us by the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, we must ensure their memory lives on. Let us take a moment to honor their courage, pay tribute to their selflessness, and express our gratitude to the veterans and their families. By doing so, we uphold the significance of Memorial Day and demonstrate our commitment to preserving the legacy of those who have given their all for our country.