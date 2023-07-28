THUMBS UP! To cooling centers. We’re not happy about the need for them. But we’re grateful for them, and encourage all who need them to use them, and make sure others know about their availability. While you’re at it, check in on your neighbors, particularly seniors and those who live alone. If discomfort can be avoided, that needs to be done.

THUMBS DOWN! To the Supreme Court ethics debate. There shouldn't even be a debate about this, should there? Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor, after Chief Justice John Roberts declined to testify before the committee about the ethics of the court. Justice Samuel Alito also took a luxury vacation with a GOP donor. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade. The transgressions would be punished in some form if they were attempted by any elected official or a judge at any level below the Supreme Court. How ethics could "destroy" the court -- which is what Republicans arguing against the plan suggested -- is a mystery.

THUMBS UP! To a positive prediction. James Cameron does not fear artificial intelligence conquering Hollywood. The "Titanic" director believes that technology will never be able to replicate a script written with human emotion. That reflects the results of some of our experiments with AI. We're glad someone with more experience than us with AI sees a positive outlook for now.

THUMBS UP! To employment. Half of U.S. states experienced record-low unemployment — or very close to it — in June. Unemployment rates in 25 states are currently at or within 0.1 percentage point of a record low. Illinois is improving. Its rate of 4% marks the fourth straight month of decline and is the best post-COVID month. Illinois' record low of 3.6% was established in December 2019.

THUMBS UP! To a potential return. Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch says he's been in meetings about the possibility of reopening Lincoln College. The school has been closed for just two semesters. We're not sure what has changed, but we'll find out if the reopening continues to be a possibility.

THUMBS DOWN! To Northwestern University facing charges of allowing hazing. Every time we think enough attention has been drawn to hazing that schools have to put effort toward preventing and eliminating it, another one pops up. Northwestern University President Michael Schill said the obvious: "The damage done to our institution is significant, as is the harm to some of our students." The only fashion in which hazing culture can be eliminated is vigorous pursuit and swift punishment. These stories are inevitably the ones to which we react by wondering what people are thinking -- the perpetrators and the silent witnesses guilty by association.

THUMBS UP! To the idea of planting a trillion trees. The suggestion comes from Republican circles and the number came from Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The idea is somewhat untenable -- planting that many trees would take land space that's the equivalent of North America. But coming up with an idea instead of immediately challenging it would be a welcome change were it to continue.